Unpaid Shill
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
America’s Opioid Crisis has Nothing to do with “China”
Anyone who keeps a pulse on American conservative media will be familiar with the accusation commonly leveled by US Republican lawmakers and right-wing…
Jun 24
•
samoan62
2
Share this post
America’s Opioid Crisis has Nothing to do with “China”
samoan62.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
April 2024
Yellen Visits China, Lectures Them About Making EVs Better Than the US
Making better cars than us is totally unfair.
Apr 9
•
samoan62
5
Share this post
Yellen Visits China, Lectures Them About Making EVs Better Than the US
samoan62.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
January 2024
Yes, the Superhero Era is Over in Numbers.
Over the past few years much has been said about the subject of “superhero fatigue” which refers to an increases public attitude of apathy towards…
Jan 25
•
samoan62
6
Share this post
Yes, the Superhero Era is Over in Numbers.
samoan62.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
November 2023
What on Earth is Shen Yun?
Entering a truly bizarre world
Nov 16, 2023
•
samoan62
10
Share this post
What on Earth is Shen Yun?
samoan62.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
© 2024 samoan62
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts